Two Transported to Hospital After Wrong Way Driver Causes Head-on Collision in California

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at approximately 1:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and By The Mill Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision in the Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

Emergency medical personnel transported two patients to an area hospital with unknown severity of injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

