Suspected Impaired Driver Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision and Fire in California

On Friday, October 8, 2021, at approximately 10:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Patuxent Boulevard and Swanfall Way in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Honda sedan off the roadway and fully engulfed in flames.

Emergency medical personnel transported the single occupant to an area hospital with unknown severity of injuries.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck multiple street signs before striking a private brick driveway entrance and fence, the vehicle then caught on fire.

One Good Samaritan/Witness assisted the female operator out of the vehicle and called 911.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the collision. Impaired driving is suspected and charges are pending.

No other injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

