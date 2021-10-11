Calvert County Public Schools Warns of Bus Driver Shortage Following Planned “Strike” on Monday, October 11, 2021

Calvert County Public Schools Superintended Daniel D. Curry released the following email on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

“Parents and guardians: We have been advised that there will be a number of bus drivers who will call out sick tomorrow in an effort to draw attention to their challenges with pay and benefits. We want you to know that they are not school employees but employees of local bus contractors and they have not asked for meetings with the Calvert County Schools leadership team and, in fact, we have a meeting scheduled for drivers on Friday, October 15 when there is no school.

So, we do not know all buses that will not have drivers tomorrow morning. We do know that the following bus numbers will not have drivers – 47, 84 and special buses 124, 132, 299. And our transportation department will do its best to have other buses pick up the slack.

There may be other buses impacted. So, if you can, plan to drive your child to school tomorrow.

We apologize for this inconvenience, as well as the other challenges of the bus driver shortage, and we anticipate reaching agreements soon that will prevent such action in the future. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent”

Eight buses are currently listed without drivers as of 2:00 a.m., on Monday, October 11, 2021.

