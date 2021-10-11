Police Arrest and Charge Suspect After Double Murder at Senior Living Community in the Town of Capitol Heights

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged the suspect who shot and killed two employees at the Gateway Village senior living community in the town of Capitol Heights on Friday. The suspect is 63-year-old Roy Garnell Batson of Capitol Heights. Batson lived at the complex.

He is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Mackeda Evans of Temple Hills and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng of Capitol Heights. In addition to working at Gateway Village, Boateng also lived at the facility.

On October 8, 2021, at approximately 9:14 a.m., officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department were dispatched to the Gateway Village complex in the 500 block of Suffolk Avenue for the report of a disturbance.

Once on scene, officers spoke to witnesses and quickly learned that at least one shooter was in the building.

Upon entering the building, Capitol Heights Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and called for additional assistance. Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department and additional agencies also arrived on scene a short time later.

A barricade was called around 9:37 a.m., and the PGPD’s Emergency Services Team responded and assumed control of the scene. EST entered the building to search for any suspects and determine if there were any additional victims. As that search was underway, additional officers carried Evans and Boateng outside. They had been located suffering from gunshot wounds on the first floor. They were pronounced dead on the scene. No additional victims were located. EST discovered Batson on the third floor, laying down in a hallway and took him into custody without incident at around 9:53 a.m. A gun was recovered in the hallway.

The preliminary investigation revealed Batson had confronted Evans earlier in the morning about a prior dispute between the two in October over a violation notice. He admitted to going to his apartment, retrieving a gun and returning to the first floor office area and shooting both victims.

Batson has been charged with the following.

MURDER – FIRST DEGREE – two counts

MURDER – SECOND DEGREE – two counts

SSAULT-FIRST DEGREE – two counts

He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur in the town of Capitol Heights.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www. pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0046186.