No Injuries Reported, Maryland State Police Investigating Single Vehicle Collision in California

On Monday, October 11, 2021, at approximately 5:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area Three Notch Road and By The Mill Road in California, for a motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting the single vehicle was travelling Northbound on Three Notch Road, when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and entered the median before it struck a street sign and came to a rest against the sign in the Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find Good Samaritans performing CPR on the operator of the vehicle. Firefighters announced the patient had a pulse, CPR was stopped and crews then performed rescue breathing due the patient not breathing on his own.

First Responders administered two doses of Naloxone (Narcan) and shortly after, the patient awoke and was conscious, breathing and talking to First Responders.

The single victim denied any injuries and refused transport from the scene. All fire and rescue personnel returned to service at 5:35 p.m.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted field sobriety tests on the operator of the vehicle.

A spokesperson from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack confirmed no arrest was made, and a spokesperson from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department confirmed no injuries were reported, with the operator of the vehicle signing care refusal forms on the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

