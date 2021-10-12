Natural Resources Police Awards Officers for Exceptional Service

The Maryland Natural Resources Police held its annual award ceremony at Sandy Point State Park Oct. 2 to recognize contributions to conservation law enforcement made by officers in the year 2020. During a year that presented many challenges and difficulties, NRP officers remained steadfast and more committed than ever to protect their community, wildlife, and natural resources.

The ceremony began with the official swearing-in of Deputy Superintendent Lt. Col. Robert Kersey, who was appointed in June. NRP Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker and Kersey then presented more than 100 awards to several officers during the ceremony, which was hosted by Captain Melissa Scarborough.

”Last year presented its challenges, however our officers continued to protect Maryland’s residents and visitors on public and private lands and waterways, some even putting their lives on the line,” Col. Baker said. “I’m very grateful to have these hardworking and dedicated men and women that went above and beyond.”



Individual officers and staff that were honored are:

Officer First Class Brian Heckman received the Medal of Valor, the agency’s highest award, for assisting with a high-risk arrest in January. Heckman helped Harford County sheriff’s deputies after hearing a call for a suicidal subject. While heading toward the scene, Heckman heard gunshots but remained undeterred. When he arrived, he immediately instructed nearby citizens to shelter in place and assisted responding officers with maintaining a perimeter to ensure the safety of all involved. Fortunately, the hostile incident came to a safe end, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Corporal David Wilkinson, assigned to the Lower Eastern Shore, was named the 2020 Officer of the Year for his rigorous pursuit in pursuing violators of Maryland’s wildlife laws.

Officer First Class Joseph Markiewicz, who patrols the Central Region, was selected as the Conservation Officer of the Year. He was also awarded the Fishing and Boating Services Officer of the Year award.

Officer First Class Andrew Cummins of the Southern Region was honored as Boating Safety Officer of the Year.

Administrative Officer Shakira Johnson was awarded the Support Services/Special Services Officer of the Year award for her commitment and dedication. Last year, when the NRP communications center was understaffed, Johnson stepped in to help while also attending to her own duties.

Sergeant Benjamin Lillard, K-9 Handler and supervisor in the Central Region, was awarded the Superintendent’s Commendation, an Award of Merit, and was named Maryland Park Service Officer of the Year.

Officer First Class Brian Chillas was awarded the Superintendent’s Commendation.

Corporal Ronald Cheezum, stationed in the Upper Eastern Region, was awarded the Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year award for proactive enforcement efforts.

Awards of Merit were presented to:

Ofc. Mark Barger

Ofc. Andrew Blickenstaff

Ofc. Nathan Bradley

Ofc. David Breakall

Ofc. John Bromley

Ofc. David Brown

Ofc. Thomas Burt

Ofc. Zachary Dix

Ofc. Andrew Cummins

Ofc. Cody Linton

Ofc. Jason Haynes

Ofc. Brain Hunt

Ofc. Timothy Hawkins

Ofc. Charles McCauley

Ofc. Jeremy Miller

Ofc. Bradly Mills

Ofc. Nathaniel Minnick

Ofc. Jeremy Ryan

Ofc. Luke Santerre

Ofc. Cody Thorne

Ofc. Charles Tyler

Ofc. Kevin White

Cpl. Laura Albrecht

Cpl. Vincent Artrip

Cpl. Brad Bunting

Cpl. Kristen Clagett

Cpl. Jacob Coxon

Cpl. Timothy Fabian

Cpl. John McNamara

Cpl. Christopher Neville

Cpl. James Robinson

Cpl. Christopher Warden

Cpl. David Wilkinson

Sgt. Hubert Brohawn

Sgt. William Davis

Sgt. Brandon Garvey

Sgt. Bradley Lowe

Ofc. John Butts

Ofc. Robert Duvall

Ofc. Brain Hunt

Ofc. Christopher Severa

Ofc. James Sharpe

Ofc. Ivan Wade

Ofc. Adam Willey

Cpl. Cory Armes

Cpl. Jacob Coxon

Cpl. Scott Davis

Cpl. Andrew Felsecker

Cpl. Michael Godack

Cpl. Bernard Haberkam

Cpl. Bryan Hughes

Cpl. Ethan Leonard

Cpl. James Robinson

Sgt. John Buchanan

Sgt. Bradley Bunting

Sgt. John Chatham

Sgt. Ronald Collier

Sgt. Maureen Ferguson

Sgt. Lindsey Markert

Sgt. April Sharpeta

Lt. James Johnson

Former Sgt. Brandon Garvey

Cpl. Anthony Milburn (retired)

Kyle West

The Superintendent Letter of Appreciation was awarded to:



Unit Citations were given to:

Ofc. Aaron Cook

Ofc. Anthony Pecoriello

Ofc. Andrew Shifflett

Ofc. David Tosches

Ofc. Ronald Wines

Cpl. Cory Armes

Cpl. Raymond Griggs

Cpl. Amelia Hunt

Cpl. Robert Kapp

Cpl. Raymond Mauerer

Cpl. Stephen Ward

Cpl. Sean Wiles

Sgt. Danielle Brown

Sgt. Murray Hunt

Sgt. Greg Jilek

Sgt. Robert Martin

Sgt. Angie Shirley

Sgt. Elizabeth Tyler

Lt. Diane Roschli

John Anderson

Michael Barr

Julie Brown(Retired)

Yvette Campbell

David Carter

Beth Coleman

Trilisa Collier

Marsha Dicus

Anthony Furno

August Gray

Doug Iman

Denise Jaskulski

Shakira Johnson

Yulonda Johnson

Delma Leto

Scott Lord

Leonard Mathesius

Rashid McMillan

Darlene Melton

Philip Norman

Thomas Oertly

Tiffaney Palmatary

Victoria Price

Lisa Robinson

Tamika Rose

Kaitlin Rossignuolo

Donna Seymour

Patrick Shockney Smith

Kevin Thomas

Malaysia Wallace

Kayla Watson

James Wellman

Kyle West

NinaWhite

Mike Wilkinson

Stacy Williams

As family and friends watched, each officer accepted their award and was praised for their high achievement and going beyond the call of duty to serve.

