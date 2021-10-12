St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Executes Search Warrant and Arrests Lexington Park Man for Drug Distribution

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST) and the Lexington Park COPs Unit, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 21900 block of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park.

Lekuarius Clifford Plater, age 39 of Lexington Park, was located at the residence in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine and fentanyl packaged in sufficient quantity to indicate distribution.

Plater was arrested and charged with three counts of CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

