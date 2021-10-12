Calvert County Public Schools Bus Driver Shortage Continues As Planned Strikes Reach Second Day

Calvert County Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Curry released the following message.

“For Tuesday, October 12, 2021, we do not know if all buses will have drivers for the morning and afternoon routes. On Monday, October 11, 2021, there were 22 busses that did not run, and 8 schools that were impacted by absent drivers.

Please check the Bus Status page on our website frequently for updates. If you are able, please consider alternate transportation for tomorrow.

Our transportation department will do its best to make sure that we utilize all available busses to accommodate the students in Calvert County Public Schools. CCPS appreciates all last-minute adjustments made by parents/guardians to get kids to and from school.

We apologize for this inconvenience, as well as the other challenges of the bus driver shortage, and we anticipate reaching agreements soon that will prevent such action in the future.”

As of 7:00 a.m., on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 20 buses are currently being listed as no driver.

Bus contractors and Calvert County Public Schools will be meeting on Friday, October 15, 2021, as schools will be closed for all students. Thursday, October 14, 2021, will be a 2-hour early dismissal for students.

