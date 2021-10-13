Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Announces Passing of Firefighter Russell Morgan Johnson, 26

SSG Russell Morgan Johnson, USA, 26 of Tacoma, WA, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2021 in Toledo, WA.

Sergeant Russell Johnson was born on May 7, 1995, in Calvert County, Maryland to Robert Johnson and Pamela Russell. He was born and raised in Southern Maryland. He graduated in 2014 from Great Mills High School in Great Mills, MD.

He joined Bay District Volunteer while he was still in high school and continued to volunteer whenever he came home on leave from the military, most recently he was home for the month of September. He was a family man and loved spending time with his son, Maddox. His future aspirations included becoming a pilot with the U.S. Army special operations unit. He was a car enthusiast; he loved his Hellcat and couldn’t wait to drive it when he came home. He was a delicious cook, often making family dinners. His hobbies included watching football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, skateboarding, snowboarding, golfing, shooting at the range, and daily trips to Starbucks for his favorite coffee.

He enlisted in the United States Army in June 2015 as a 15Y, Armament/Electrical/Avionic Systems Repairer. Upon completing Advanced Individual Training, he was assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade before completing the Regiment’s extensive training and assessment program, “Green Platoon” in January 2019 and being assigned to Delta Company, 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) Fort Lewis, Washington in August 2019.

In Delta Company 4/160th SOAR, he served as an Armament/Electrical/Avionic Systems Repairer Noncommissioned Officer. SGT Johnson was a well-liked Soldier who made a great first impression and would eagerly accept any task. His drive and determination was immediately recognized by his direct leadership who clearly identified him as a future leader within the organization.

SGT Johnson’s awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, INHERENT RESOLVE Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Achievement Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Army Commendation Medal.

He is survived by his wife, Sotheary (Pin) Johnson; his children, Maddox and his unborn daughter, Madeline, due in November; his siblings, Chris Johnson of Jacksonville, FL, Justin Johnson of California, MD, William Johnson of Vail, CO, Matthew Johnson of Spartanburg, SC, and Jacob Flanary of Lexington Park, MD, his nephews, Jacob Johnson and Tyler Hildreth; and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. with Military Honors and Fireman’s Prayers, at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Memorial contributions may be made to the BDVFD, P.O. Box 1440, California, MD 20619.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

