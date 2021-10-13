Tomlinson Named Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing





Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. (PHWFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Blain Tomlinson to Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Since Tomlinson learned of PHWFF and its mission to assist in the healing of our disabled veterans and service members, he has taken every opportunity to help in supporting PHWFF’s disabled veteran participants, in any way he can. Mr. Tomlinson began his new role on September 25, 2021 during the organization’s meeting of the Board of Trustees.

“I’m honored and humbled to be part of an organization that plays such an important role ensuring the health and well-being of our Nation’s disabled veterans and disabled active duty military personnel,” says Tomlinson, “As a veteran, a healthcare executive and an angler, I have witnessed first-hand the life-saving power of our program. I look forward to this new chapter as we continue to bring our unique brand of healing to more deserving past and present members of our armed forces.”

Blain Tomlinson epitomizes all the elements that define an exceptional leader and supporter of PHWFF. His dedication and commitment to the organization have had enduring positive impacts on the wounded and disabled veterans served by PHWFF, and has resulted in the development of close friendships, with both participants and volunteers, within our organization.

“We are honored to welcome Blain as our Board Chair,” says President and CEO Todd Desgrosseilliers, “In addition to being a Marine Corps Veteran, Blain brings with him tremendous business experience, executive leadership skills, and strategic vision. His genuine concern for our nation’s veterans combined with his personal commitment to our Cause will further strengthen our resolve as we continue to fulfill our important mission”

Blain Tomlinson has over two decades of medical device experience, holds three U.S. Patents in the field and was founder/CEO of WalkJoy, Inc. for ten years. Prior to WalkJoy he was Executive Director of St. Joseph Health System’s (Providence Health and Services) Mission Innovation Institute, Executive Director of AW Traumatic Brain Injury Foundation and Vice President Healthcare for O’Melveny & Meyers Consulting.

Tomlinson consulted to Defense Advanced Research Program Agency (DARPA), co-founded the Orange Country Life Science CEO Roundtable and a lecturer series on Entrepreneurship at the University of California Irvine’s Henry Samueli School of Engineering.

He served on the Board of the Orange County Licensing Executives Association, USVI Marine Vocation Program and is Assistant Program Leader for the Long Beach, CA PHWFF Program. He is also the PHWFF California Representative for the National Advisory Committee of Veterans Administration Voluntary Services (VAVS).

Tomlinson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Carroll College in Helena, MT, was in the PLC JAG USMC Officer Candidate School program, attended numerous GE Crotonville – Global Leadership Training classes and self identifies as a fly-fishing addict.

