Suspect in Custody and One Firearm Recovered After Hours Long Barricade Situation in California, No Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, police responded to the 23000 block of Primrose Way in California, for the reported warrant service.

Upon arrival, the occupant of the residence, Brian Nicholas Wooldridge, 42, of California, MD, refused to exit the residence.

A barricade situation was declared and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team was activated and responded to the scene.

After several hours Wooldridge into custody without incident.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) obtained a search and seizure warrant for the residence and recovered one firearm.

No injuries were reported.

Wooldridge was charged with possession of an unregistered rifle/shotgun.

On February 16, 2021, Wooldridge was charged with Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol by Deputy Edwards of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office