27-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed in Automobile Crash in Bowie

Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning single vehicle crash in Prince George’s County that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man.

The deceased victim is identified as Devonte Quasie-Woode, 27, of Upper Marlboro. Quasie-Woode was operating a black Lincoln LS at the time of the incident. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Shortly after midnight this morning, police were dispatched to the area of northbound Route 301/Crain Highway at Excalibur Road in Bowie for a reported traffic crash. Troopers arrived and found the black Lincoln LS overturned in the center median and elevated approximately twenty feet off of the ground in a tree. Prince George’s County emergency medical service personnel on the scene pronounced the driver, later identified as Quasie-Woode deceased.

While on the scene, Maryland State Police made contact with the driver of a white Mercedes GLK, identified as Zalika Murray, 38, of Oxon Hill. Murray had pulled over in the crossover on Route 301 to wait for police.

Murray advised police she was traveling in lane 2 and a red passenger vehicle was traveling in lane 1 when the black Lincoln LS attempted to travel between them. She told police the red passenger vehicle then merged into lane 2 and struck the driver’s side of her Mercedes. The red passenger vehicle continued to travel northbound on Route 301 and did not stop at the scene.

Maryland State Police from the Forestville Barrack and the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the crash along with officers from Bowie City Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department. Personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with the road closure and detour around the area while the investigation and crash clean up were conducted. All northbound lanes on Route 3 at Excalibur Road in Bowie were reopened at 6:00 a.m. this morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101. The investigation into the crash is continuing.