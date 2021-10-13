St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating One Shot in Lexington Park, No Other Known Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at approximately 11:50 p.m., police responded to the area of Long Lane and Surfside Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area.

While responding to the area, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office came across a black Ford sedan abandoned in the roadway on Long Lane near Weatherby Lane. The vehicle had visible damage and visible bullet holes along with blood on the interior of the vehicle.

A short time later, an adult male victim arrived at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown with a gunshot wound. He was reportedly conscious and alert.

Upon searching the area, police found vehicle parts/debris and multiple vehicles damaged on Spyglass Way and Driftwood Court.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Police also responded to the Quik Shop located at 21265 Great Mills Road around 1:00 a.m., for unknown reasons and found a crime scene in the parking lot. It is unknown if the two crime scenes are related.

No other known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

