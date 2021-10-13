Officers Recover Loaded Firearm After Traffic Stop in Waldorf

On October 8 at 11:11 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a a Mercedes sedan in the area of Gallery Place.

Upon approaching the car, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana. The driver and passenger exited the car at which time officers observed a handgun in the passenger’s waistband. The gun, a fully loaded Springfield 9mm with 11 rounds, was safely recovered.

It was determined the passenger did not have a permit to carry the gun.

Officers also recovered 21 grams of suspected marijuana, a scale, and prescription narcotics.

The passenger, D’Andre Bernard Curtis, 21, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with illegally transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle and illegally carrying a loaded firearm. On October 12, a judge released Curtis from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending.