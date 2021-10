Please join us as we congratulate Trooper Cole Riggs as the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack’s Trooper of the Months for August 2021. Tpr. Riggs continues to demonstrate a high level of motivation, dedication, and professionalism in his job as a Trooper.

He is consistently conscientious in the performance of his duties and is dedicated to accomplishing the mission of the Maryland State Police. He is an asset and a role model for his peers and the Department. Congratulations!