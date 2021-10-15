Police Respond to Multiple Fights at Westlake High School – One Officer Assaulted

Principal Diane Roberts of Westlake High School released the following statement on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

“Dear Parents and Guardians:

The first incident occurred after lunch in the hallway, and the 2nd incident occurred after 6th period outside of the school library. Students got into a fight and staff members and administration intervened and broke up the altercations.

During the second incident, additional staff arrived to assist in clearing the crowd of students who had gathered.

As the halls were being cleared, school administrators became aware of a physical altercation we believed resulted from the crowds gathering in our upstairs hallway.

This situation included a physical assault on a school resource officer. Administrators intervened and the officer requested additional police assistance.

A 1:00 p.m., Westlake High School a Hold status was placed, during a Hold Status, all hallways are cleared of staff and students, and classroom doors are closed and locked. The Hold Status was in effect for 20 minutes while school staff, admin and police officers cleared the halls to ensure the safety of all. Students transitioned into their 8th period classes without incident.

Upon dismissal, another incident occurred outside near the student parking lot. Staff members along with police who were still on site intervened and broke up the altercation. Out of the abundance of caution, an ambulance was requested to the scene, but no students were transported.

Please talk with your child about using supports in place at school, and consequences for behavior that violates school policies and rules. Certain behaviors can result in charges by police, and our students need to understand the impact of their actions.

Staff and administrators are here to support out students and are available when needed. Please encourage your child to speak to a teacher, administrator, or other staff members if they need help. We need to work together to ensure Westwake is a safe place for all students and staff.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

