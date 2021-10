Wilford Andrew Coates, 71 of Nanjemoy, Maryland.

On Friday, October 8, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Washington, D.C., Wilford Andrew Coates transitioned to eternal life.

Viewing, 9:00 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life, 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment, 12:30 p.m., Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, Virginia 22172.