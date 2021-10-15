Charles “Charlie” Barclay Hoffman,57, of Montross, VA; previously of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on September 27, 2021.

He was born on August 16, 1964 in The District of Columbia, to the late Michael Francis Hoffman and Charlene Marcia (Horner) Hoffman.

Charlie was big on family. For many years he enjoyed his time being a stay at home Dad to his three girls. He enjoyed taking family vacations to the Outer Banks, Georgia, and being outdoors. Over the years Charlie had grew an extensive collection of lighthouses figures. He enjoyed rooting for the Washington Redskins. Charlie’s often said that his greatest accomplishment in his life was his daughters, he was very proud of them and loved to “brag” about their accomplishments. In his final years he was able to experience the joy of his grandchildren, he often called to video chat with them and visit.

Charlie is survived by his three beautiful daughters, Sabrina Guy (Trevor) of Leonardtown, MD, Nicole Padgett (Billy) of Leonardtown, MD, and Danielle Hoffman of Mechanicsville, MD . In addition to his girls, Charlie is survived his sister Cherie Groves (Jimmy) of Mechanicsville, MD, ex-wife Rochelle Byrnside and his four favorite grandchildren; Joe Padgett, Jack Padgett, James Padgett and Avery Guy. Charlie is proceeded in death by his parents.

All services will be private.

