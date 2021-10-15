Harold “Caloy” Guardiana Toting, 44, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 25th. Harold was born on November 28th, 1976 to Rogelio Toting and Wilma Baugher of the Philippines.

On January 28th, 2006, Harold married his beloved wife, Lyn Geverola. When they first met, he knew that she was going to be his future wife. Harold worked as a floor installer in their family business alongside his step-father and siblings. He later worked as a maintenance director at Holiday-Inn and a Walmart stock associate. Harold was a devout Catholic and fulfilled his vocation on earth. In doing so, he made sure to pass on the faith to his children and would often ask them questions about what was going on during mass – almost like a little game.Harold’s intentions were always good and he would consider others in every decision he made. He would be the person you would call to have something fixed. Whether your car broke down or you need help with building a porch, he would always be there to help. Harold spent most of this time with his family and working on house projects He loved doing anything that involved his family and cared for them greatly.

Harold is survived by his wife, Lyn Toting of Lexington Park, MD; their two children, Josh and Luke of Lexington Park, MD; his siblings, Cheryl Johnson (Robert) of Bushwood, MD; David Baugher (Melody) of Bushwood, MD; Jane Balutvtang (Art) of the Philippines; Judith Agravante (Nerio) of California, MD; Meridith Baugher, Jr of Lexington Park, MD; Mike Baugher (Cassie) of Bushwood, MD; Rogelio Toting (Emmy) of Bushwood, MD; and Rowel Toting of Bushwood, MD. He is preceded in death by his father.

The family will receive friends for Harold’s visitation on Friday, October 8th, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. celebrated by Reverend Marco Schad. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.