ATC Robert William “Bob” Herbig, Sr., USN (Ret.), 79, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on September 29, 2021 at Calvert Health Medical Center in Prince Frederick, MD.

He was born on August 23, 1942 in St. Louis, MO to the late Arthur William Herbig and Rosemarie Voges Herbig.

In 1962, Bob enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for over 21 dedicated years before his retirement as a Chief in February 1983. During his service he earned many medals/ribbons and citations. On November 3, 1963, he married his beloved wife, Phyllis Carol Herbig in Rolla, MO. Together, they celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage. After retiring he moved from California to St. Mary’s County and worked as a government contractor at Patuxent River Naval Air Station for many years as a Project Manager.

Bob was extensively active in the Boy Scouts of America. He took on many roles within his Troop, his District and his Council. He attended and facilitated many training courses to stay on top of the every changing landscape and to better serve others in Scouting. He was a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow, scouting’s Honor Society. Both of his sons attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He enjoyed all aspects of Scouting and encouraged many to also join him on his and his family’s journey in Scouting.

Bob was an active member in his church along with his wife. They attended many gatherings and events with fellow parishioners over the years. He enjoyed spending time at both Lexington Park United Methodist Church and the Community for a Cause church.

Family will received friends on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Don Geller at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.,22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Great Mills, MD.

In addition to his beloved wife, Phyllis, Bob is also survived by his children: Robert William Herbig, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD, John Arthur Herbig (Rhonda) of California, MD and Kimberly Elizabeth Wilkinson of Avenue, MD; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Richard Herbig.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, Lexington Park, MD, the American Cancer Society, and the National Kidney Foundation,

