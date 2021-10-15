Thelma Kathleen Sparks, 68, of Great Mills, MD passed away October 6, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on August 27, 1953, in Morgantown, WV to the late William John Dent and Mary Jo Johnson.

Thelma grew up in a Navy family and considered the island of Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea, to be the best of her family’s duty stations. She graduated from Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland in the spring of 1972. Shortly after, she proudly enlisted in the United States Army where she served in the chaplain corps. She was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Metal. Following her honorable discharge, she worked as a Federal Civil Servant at NAS Patuxent River for over 40 years.

Among her proudest accomplishments was heeding her Savior’s voice. As a member of Our Fathers House Assembly of God, Thelma poured her heart and soul into Missionettes, Children’s Church, Vacation Bible School, and countless other events for the benefit of children. She also took on co-leading the Divorce Care ministry, the Celebrate Recovery (CR) ministry, and was a fervent supporter of Foreign Missions.

Thelma was an avid reader of both science fiction and romance novels. She loved to paint, specifically oils on canvas. She adored coloring books, jigsaw puzzles, the Christian gospel station, JOY FM, and butterflies.

Thelma is survived by her son, Darryl Scott Sparks (Christopher Suttmoller) of Japan, her brothers, Ralph Anthony “Tony” Dent (Jane) of Solomons, MD and David Alan Dent of Lexington Park, MD; her nieces/nephews: Jessica Marie Dent, Samuel Pratt (Kathryn), Rebecca Kissinger (Jake) and Randae Renee Sparks; great nieces/nephews: Clementine Pratt, Lorelai Pratt, Eleanor Pratt, Xander Sparks, Zylier Grube, Aryn Tilly, Ashlyn Delay, and Aspyn Delay; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her infant son, Thomas Theodore “TJ” Sparks, Jr and her brother, William Andrew “Andy” Dent.”

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Memorial Service will be celebrated by Pastor Jay Patterson Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Noon (12pm), at Our Fathers House, 45020 Patuxent Beach Road, California, MD 20619. Interment will be private.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Father’s House Assembly of God, P.O. Box 828, California, MD 20619. https://secure.myvanco.com/YHWN/home

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD