Frederick Allen Wilson, Jr., 95, of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home died peacefully October 5, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Fred was born on February 1, 1926 to the late Frederick Allen Wilson, Sr. and the late Henrietta Emma Anderson Wilson Melvin in Baltimore, MD. He had one sister, the late Elizabeth Irene Wilson Betts and one brother, the late Robert Fillmore Abraham Wilson.

During WWII at the age of 17 he quit high school to enlist in the US Navy. He became a gunner’s mate and served on the Liberty ships S.S. Robert Jordan, S.S. George Bencroft, and S.S. James Manning, transporting cargo and personnel to Europe and the Mediterranean. At the end of the war, he was honorably discharged on November 26, 1945 and began working as a pressman for Eikenberg Printing Co. for over 40 years. Even after formally retiring he continued to work for them part-time running the older presses.

Fred always regretted not completing high school so after his retirement from Eikenberg he enrolled in the GED program in Baltimore and graduated at 68 years of age, one of his proudest achievements.

Shortly before the end of WWII, Fred’s mother and sister introduced him to their co-worker Margaret Marion Liberto and she and Fred fell in love. They were married in 1945 in Baltimore and had sixty years together, with Fred as Margie’s devoted caretaker in her last year’s till she died November 29, 2005.

Shortly after Margie’s death, Fred moved to St. Mary’s County to be closer to his son and family. He resided at Cedar Lane Apartments for ten years where he was known for his cheerful and outgoing personality. He especially cherished the nickname “Sunshine boy” bestowed upon him by a staff member and he loved helping out wherever he could. After Cedar Lane he lived with his son for a year and then moved into Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

He is survived by his son Ronald Allen Wilson (Linda) of Lexington Park; granddaughters Amy Kodluboy (John) of Lexington Park and Kathryn Edgar (George) of Drayden; and five great-grandchildren (Christine, Joseph, Riley, Quinn, and Carson) ; and two great-great-grandchildren (Adaline and JoeJoe).

The family will have a private memorial at home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, https://www.hospiceofstmarys.org/ways-to-give/ and to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, https://charhall.org/content/donations/ .

