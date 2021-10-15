Christine Elizabeth Crawford, 52, of Great Mills, MD, passed away suddenly on October 8, 2021, in California, MD. Christine’s cheerful spirit touched so many people in her life and will be missed dearly.

Christine was born on September 18, 1969, in Fairfield, IA to Barbara Elliott Hendrickson of Fairfield, IA and the late Frank Stever.

Christine is a 1987 graduate of Northwestern High School in Sciota, IL. On October 2, 1988, she married her high school sweetheart, Eric David Crawford in Blandinsville, IL. Together they celebrated over 33 wonderful years of marriage. She was a devoted wife and supported her husband throughout his Naval career. She earned her Associate of Arts degree in Accounting at the College of Southern Maryland. Christine was employed at BAHR Insurance Company as a dedicated insurance agent for the past eight years. She had an infectious laugh and personality that attracted everyone to her. She was always warm and inviting and never met a stranger. Her hobbies included playing volleyball for the St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks League, where she was affectionately known as “Mean Christine.” She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. She loved snowmen and had an extensive collection. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. She always took the opportunity to sit and visit with her friends as often as she could. Her family was her greatest love and she enjoyed spending time with them, especially with her husband and daughters taking vacations to the beach and the lake.

In addition to her mother, Barbara, and husband, Eric, Christine is also survived by her daughters, Erin Crawford (Christopher Coogan) of Hollywood, MD and Ashley Crawford of Topsham, ME; her stepmother, Eleanor Stever of Fulton, IL; her siblings: Susan Cubbage (Kevin) of Fairfield, IA; Janine Starbuck (Patrick) of Macomb, IL; Sarah Kessel (Robert) of Fairfield, IA; Carrie Lappe (Aaron) of Granger, IA; Donica Vonderohe (Michael) of Clinton, IA ; Matt Stever (Dixie) of Elkhorn, WI; brother-in-law, Robert Crawford of Sciota, IL; sister-in-law, Stephanie Higgins (Greg) of Norfolk, VA. In addition to her father, Frank, she is also preceded in death by her step-father, Robert Hendrickson.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Rd., Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee and the Navy and Marine Corp Relief Society.

