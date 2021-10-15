James Edgar “Jim” Middleton, Sr., 80, of Waldorf, MD went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born in LaPlata, MD on July 17, 1941 to the late Francis Leo Middleton and Emma Agnes (Murray) Middleton.

James married the love of his life, Mary Emma Middleton, on August 7, 1965. Together they celebrated over 53 years of marriage before her untimely passing in July, 2019. They were blessed to be parents to four (4) wonderful children, Johanna, James Jr, Jonathan, and Jessica; and then to welcome ten (10) grandchildren.

He possessed a strong work-ethic that allowed him to own and operate, Middleton Manor Farms, Inc., where he was a major proponent of turfgrass in MD. He enjoyed working on his farm and being outdoors. Jim loved being a farmer and was happiest walking around the farm soaking up the sunshine. Jim was a devote Catholic and worshipped his Lord and Savior with his heart and soul. He was devoted to being a good husband, father and grandfather. He found great joy in singing with the choir at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church. Jim was an active member of his community and was a member the MD Turfgrass Association, Knights of Columbus and Farm Bureau.

Jim is survived by his children, Johanna M. Hetherington (Matthew) of Ourimbah NSW, Australia, James E. Middleton, Jr. (Alana) of Clermont, FL, Jonathan M. Middleton of Bryantown, MD, and Jessica A. Staton (James) of Sorrento, FL; ten (10) grandchildren and two (2) step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Michael L. Middleton (Sara), Barbara Ehrenstrom (Robert), Cora Lee Middleton, Frances L. Rock (Paul) and Muriel Werking (William) and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and grandson, Michael.

The family will receive friends for Jim’s Celebration of Life on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to Mt. Carmel Monastery, 5678 Mt. Carmel Road, LaPlata, MD 20646.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.