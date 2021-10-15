George Gregory Fassel, Jr., 82, of Hughesville, MD departed this life on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Complete Care Center in LaPlata, MD. George was born on September 11, 1939 in Hughesville, Maryland to the late George Gregory Fassel and Agnes Adelle (Buehl) Fassel.

A proud life-long resident of Charles County, George grew up working on the family tobacco farm, Fassel Place Farm. George left his beloved farm in July, 1963 to enlist in the United States Army. A dedicated and proud American, George served his country for two years before being honorably discharged in March, 1965. He would return home to settle down surrounded by family to raise his two lovely daughters, Angela and Monica.

George worked as a Maintenance Engineer and never shied away from a hard day’s work, just like he’d been taught as a young boy. He loved farming and continued to work the land his family lived on until he could no longer physically to the job. He was an avid gardener and grew wonderful vegetables he would share with everyone. George was a fabulous country cook and used many homegrown foods to prepare delicious and healthy meals for those he loved. He had a heart of gold and was one who would lend a helping hand. He found value in the old and enjoyed searching for antiques in shops and estate sales. He loved to watch old Westerns. He also loved great music and a good dance. He loved long walks with wagon rides for his grandkids. An outdoorsman, George found peace in the early mornings on the farm and evenings looking out across the acres as the evening sun settled.

Family was everything to George and he loved to be with them. He was a wonderful dad, fabulous grandfather and fun-loving uncle. They say the true essence of a man is the legacy he leaves behind and our memories remind us a truly kind and wonderful man with a heart full of compassion and boisterous laugh. He loved deeply and cherished his family. He will be missed by many, but none as much as his family.

George is survived by his loving daughters, Angela Ewing (Brett) of Waldorf, MD; Monica Fassel of Hughesville and five (5) grandchildren; one (1) great-grandchild and over fifty nieces, and nephews and extended family scattered around the United States. He was preceded in death by his siblings, John Fassel, Henry Buckler, Lee Buckler, Agnes Fowler, Teresa Soares, Betty McCoury, Helen Linger and Margaret Reeder.

The family will hold a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment to be scheduled with military honors at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.