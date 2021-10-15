Charlotte Duvall Sebra, 86, of Dameron, MD (formerly of Perry Hall, MD) passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 with her loving family at her side.

She was born on September 11, 1935 in Baltimore, MD to the late Charles Edward Duvall and Margaret Doeffinger Duvall. She was the wife of Kenneth Hopkins Sebra, Sr. They were married at Perry Hall United Methodist Church on January 28, 1960. Charlotte spent her first years in Boring, MD. Her family moved to Baltimore during World War II. She attended Patterson Park High School graduating in 1953. She received her bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Maryland Nursing School in 1957. Charlotte worked as the head delivery nurse at the University of Maryland Hospital until the birth of her first child.

Charlotte and Kenneth settled in Perry Hall to raise their family. Charlotte was an active member of the Perry Hall United Methodist Church teaching Sunday school, organizing and teaching vacation bible school, member and president of the Woman’s Society, the Director of Missions, and organizer of the church yearly holiday dinner and bazaar. She was a reading tutor at Perry Hall Junior High School for many years. She was a Cub Scout den mother while her sons were active in scouting. She served as the director of epochs for Jobs Daughters Bethel 57 while her daughters were members. Charlotte served several years on the board of the Cockpit in Court summer theater.

Charlotte and Kenneth moved to Dameron, MD in 1987. After moving to Dameron they became active in many of the Maryland Masonic organizations. Through their Masonic affiliation and life on St. Jerome’s Creek they created many friendships. In 1998 her grandson, Ethan, was born and in 2000 her granddaughter, Danielle, was born. Charlotte was Ethan and Danielle’s full-time grandmother and provided loving home care while her daughter worked. After Kenneth’s retirement in March 2000, they traveled throughout the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. They were always on the go attending a family or masonic event.

In addition to her beloved husband, Charlotte is also survived by her children: Susan Anne Sebra of Towson, MD, Charlotte Sebra Gore (Daniel) of Leonardtown, MD, Kenneth Hopkins Sebra, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA, William Hugh Sebra II of Wyomissing, PA; her grandchildren: Ethan Robert Gore, Danielle Susan Gore, D. Ryan Gore, Christopher Gore, and Alissa Gardiner (Starke); and her great granddaughter, Aela Gardiner. She is also survived by her brothers, George Duvall (Kathy) of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Gary Duvall (Mindy) of Joppa, MD. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Duvall and her sister, Norma Shaffer.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, especially Angela Young and Danette Smoot, Hospice of St. Mary’s, the Home Call nurses, and Temeria Wilcox, CRNP.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held on October 13, 2021 at Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery in Heathsville, VA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.

