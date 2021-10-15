Sherry Schaller Marshall, 74, of Avenue, MD passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on September 18, 1947 in Washington, DC to the late Norman Schaller and Tita Turner.

Sherry and her late husband, Jonathan Craig Marshall, met while studying at the University of Connecticut. They were married for 51 years, until his passing last year. After staying home to raise their daughter, Sherry completed her Masters of Computer Science at Virginia Tech and began teaching Computer Science for Northern Virginia Community College. After retirement, Sherry and Craig loved travelling and spending time in their beautiful garden.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, Kristen Dorn Kennedy, of Leonardtown, MD and her grandson, Hilton Craig Kennedy. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Jonathan Craig Marshall, and her sister, Tamara Schaller.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.