Georgia Hanora Alderton, 91, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on October 6, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

Georgia was born on August 11, 1930 in Baltimore, MD to the late Vance Peterson and Florence Goodwin Peterson.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Lyn Mock of Leonardtown, MD; her brother, Grant Peterson of Forest Hill, MD, and her grandchildren, Amanda and Justin Mock. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Hunsicker and her sister, Nancy Fritze.

At this time services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.