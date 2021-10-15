Deborah “Debbie” Catherine Benenati, 66, of Great Mills, MD passed away peacefully at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was born on February 26, 1955 in Long Island, NY to the late Robert Russel Smith and Helen Elizabeth (Graham) Smith.

Debbie met the love of her life, Jose “Joe” Laboy and although they never married, they dedicated their lives to each other and have spent over thirty-one (31) years together. She was a wonderful woman who loved her family. She was the proud mother of two (2) children, Gary and Pamela and grandson, Michael.

A beautiful soul, Debbie had the sweetest disposition. She was classy with a little sass, after all a New Yorker at heart. She enjoyed the beaches on Long Island, NY and could be found feeding the ducks in the duck pond when she was home. An animal lover she found beauty in horses, hummingbirds and ducks. On a cool afternoon, she enjoyed sitting with a blanket across her legs, cup of tea and old movies. Debbie collected tea pots and bells from all over and has quite a collection. She also enjoyed trying honey from different locations and tasting the flavors specific to each place.

A caring and wonderful woman has left her family to mourn her passing, but remember her beautiful smile and rejoice in the impact she made in your life. As you see the sun shining bright in the morning sky and hear the birds singing their song, know Debbie is tapping her toes beside a pond surrounded by nature and humming along to the music and sending you love and light.

Debbie is survived by her children, Gary “Tank” Benenati (Dee) of Mechanicsville, MD and Pamela Chandler (Todd) of Port St. Lucie, FL; companion, Jose “Joe” Laboy of Great Mills, MD; grandson, Michael Robert Benenati; siblings, Jeffrey Smith (Lynn) of Ossining, NY and Pamela Mikos of Salem, OR and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Smith and siblings, Craige Smith and Frank Smith.

The family will receive friends for Debbie’s Life Celebration on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be heard at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte. Interment will follow immediately at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.