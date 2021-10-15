SSG James Leroy Owens, Sr., USA, (Ret.), 69 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on October 3, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

Born on May 10, 1952, he is the son of the late James Roy Owens and Gertrude Pilkerton Owens.

Leroy was born and raised in St. Mary’s County. In September 1975, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country for over 20 dedicated years of service until his retirement as a Staff Sergeant in May 1995. On January 7, 1977, he married the love of his life Margaret Susan “Peggy” Owens at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD. Together they celebrated 37 wonderful years together before her passing in December 2014. After retiring from the Army he was also employed by Harry Lundeberg School as a Farmer for many years before retiring in 2013. His hobbies included camping with his wife and friends, hunting and fishing, watching Westerns on TV, and cutting grass. He volunteered at St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds working as the groundskeeper for the County Fair for over 20 years.

Leroy is survived by his children, James “Leroy” Owens, Jr. (Tracy) of Dameron, MD and Stacey Lee Currie (Robert) of Leonardtown, MD; his siblings: Margaret Ann Baumer, Mary Agnes Biggs (Paul), Nancy Wheedleton, Richard Owens and Francis Owens; his grandchildren: Michael Owens, Kelly Boswell, Kamran Swales; Jase Currie and Nevaeh Currie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife Margaret Owens and infant grandsons Luke and Levi Nicholson.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Michael Owens, Willie Ridgell, Robert Simmons, Bruce Trossbach, Paul Biggs Jr, Matthew Ridgell, Chris Wheeler, Johnathon Lachkovic. Honorary pallbearers will be: Kamran Swales and Jase Currie.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Second District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squads, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692 and Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680.

