James (Jim) Carlyle Browne Sr, of Lexington Park, passed away on October 1st at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland after a tough battle with Covid-19. The family will receive friends and family from 1:00 PM to 1:30PM on Saturday October 9th at the Callaway Baptist Church where a celebration of life will be held at 1:30PM. Pastor Dan Moore will be officiating.

Jim was born in Cheverly, MD to Edgar Backman Browne Jr & Charlotte Catherine Newton on March 4th, 1947. Jim attended High School in Calvert County, MD. Jim grew up boating, fishing, biking, and pretty much being on the water as often as possible. He married his wife, Aileen Faye Brady of 55 years on October 29th, 1966, in Port Republic, MD. He worked as a Master Electrician and Master Heating Ventilation and Air Condition (HVAC) Stationary Engineer. His last position before retirement was supporting the heating plant at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. His zest for life is passed on to those around him. He would often ride a bike for 40 plus miles before he broke his back. Often taking his daughter and grandkids on hikes and camping trips. Even staying strong and brave when bears came. His loving spirit changed even the dullest of days.

Jim was a strong believer in Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior and a true evangelist. His greatest passion was to share the good news of Christ to everyone he met. Jim and his wife started a track ministry, writing his own hand written tracks. They spent several years on a campsite ministry traveling the East coast and to Texas to spread the gospel to everyone they could reach.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents Edgar B. Browne Jr, and Charlotte Catherine Browne.

Jim is survived by his wife, Aileen Faye Browne, son, James C. Browne Jr, his wife Bobbi Ann Browne, Daughters, daughter Donna Richardson her husband Dennis Richardson and daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Wise her husband Travis Wise. Brothers, Edgar (Buster) Browne his wife Barbara Browne and Robert Browne. His grandchildren, Jonathan Michael Latham, Nathan Alexander Latham, Sara Ann Browne, James Carlyle Browne III, Elizabeth Ann Browne, Matthew Ryan Browne, Rebecca Lynn Browne, Robert Joseph Browne, Amber Lynn Browne, Christopher Wyatt Browne, and Chase Alexander Wise. Great Grandson James Colton Rainwater.

The family of James Browne wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s hospital that took such good care of him while he was fighting COVID.