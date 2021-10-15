Sharon Annette Bond, 52, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of PG County, passed away on October 3, 2021 at her home. Born on March 28, 1969 in Cheverly, MD, she was the daughter of the late Linda Lee Zegowitz and the late Edward Milton Hogge, Sr. She was the loving wife of Richard Bond, Sr., whom she married on August 24, 1991, and who preceded her in death on November 29, 2004. Sharon is survived by her children Nicholas Bond of Great Mills, MD, James Bond of Great Mills, MD, Amber Bond of Great Mills, MD, and Linda Bond of King George, VA, her siblings Tammy Carr of Mechanicsville, MD, Edward Hogge, Jr. of San Antonio, TX, as well as her grandchildren Garry Morris, Jr., Riley Owens, Abigail Bond, Connor Morris, Ava Owens, and Clayton Owens. She was preceded in death by her sister Christina LamPhere.

Sharon was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident and attended Forestville High School. She was a homemaker.

She was a stay-at-home mother for most of her life, but had a couple jobs over the years; Food Lion, Nicoletti’s Pizza, a caregiver at Leonardtown Nursing Home, and 7-Eleven, however, being a stay-at-home mom was one of her best jobs! Sharon was one of a kind; if she loved you, then you were special to her. She was always a helping hand, and seemed to give the best advice. “Momma knows best”, as she would say. If you were a friend to one of her children, you were considered her child. Growing up, everyone always wanted to be at Momma Bond’s house enjoying her cooking. She was a very crafty woman, and loved to paint, color, and draw in her free time. Christmas was her favorite holiday, as she would always chef up for her family. Sharon will be missed dearly.

No services will be held at this time.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.