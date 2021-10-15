Marion Cecil Tennyson, 88, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on October 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Marion is survived by her seven children, Joe Mike Tennyson (Kim Newton), Carolyn Berger (Tom), Rosella Nicolet (Buddy), Barbara Lacey (Bill), Kelly Goldsborough (Chris), Francis Tennyson (Lisa), and Patrick Tennyson (Ellie). She had 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Rose Dement (Stewart) of Mechanicsville, MD. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lee Lee Massey, as well as her husband, Jim Tom Tennyson. Marion and Jim Tom shared 67 wonderful years together, and are now reunited in heaven.

Marion was born on September 22, 1933, to the late J. Allan and Rosie Boothe Cecil of Great Mills, MD. She lived her entire life in St. Mary’s County. Her family has roots that go back to the early settlers, arriving in the area in 1654. She is a proud member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She attended local schools, including St. Mary’s Academy, where she was a boarder. She made lifelong friendships there, attending many of the reunions over the years. Upon completion of high school, she went on to attend St. Mary’s Seminary, majoring in Home Economics, which certainly served her, her family, and friends well. She was always volunteering to make food for church bake sales, card parties, and family gatherings. Her specialty was bread pudding, Boston cream pie, and strawberry shortcake. Even when she shared the recipes, everyone said the food just tasted better when Marion made it, probably because she added the extra ingredient, “love”. In addition to her baking skills, she had a witty sense of humor that brought laughter to all those around her.

Marion met the love of her life standing on the corner at “Duke’s Bar” with fellow classmates from the Academy, all hoping to get rides home for the weekend. Jim Tom, heading to a baseball game in the southern end of the county, stopped to give a friend a ride, and offered to give Marion a ride too. The rest is history; he asked her out that very same day (willing to drive back to Clements to clean up after his ball game, and going back to Great Mills to pick her up).

Marion was a devoted wife and a very proud mother. Every chance she had, she would brag about her children. Then, a new generation of grandchildren and great grandchildren came along, and she had even more to brag about. She was affectionately called Maw Maw. She never missed a birthday or a chance to celebrate milestones in each of their lives.

Marion worked in the Mechanicsville Post Office, retiring after 38 years of service. She comes from a long line of postal workers, starting with her grandfather who was the Postmaster for the Great Mills Post Office. Her mother and sister also worked for the postal service. She made many friends and enjoyed seeing everyone when they stopped in to pick up or send mail.

Along with Jim Tom, Marion liked to gamble. Although she played cards and enjoyed Pitch and Rummy, she really liked the Slot Machines. Penny machines were her favorite. She hit a few small jackpots, but mostly “broke even”. So, while Jim Tom played poker in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and Dover, she very happily played the one-arm bandits.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 9:00 AM to10:30 AM at the Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Catholic mass will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, Morganza, MD, with Father Drew Royals officiating. Interment will follow at the Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons Jason Beavers, JD Tennyson, Ryan Goldsborough, Daniel Berger, Christopher Tennyson, Joseph Tennyson, and Kyle Nicolet. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters Kristy Raley, Deanna Tennyson, Lauren Carrico, Amanda Berger, Jordan Nicolet, Megan Raley, Kasey Goldsborough, Lindsey Tennyson, Elizabeth Tennyson, and Grace Tennyson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, Morganza, MD at P.O. Box 175, Morganza, MD 20660 and/or Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.