Richard “Porkchops” Lacey, 84, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on October 7, 2021 surrounded by family in Clements, MD. Born on August 24, 1937 in Avenue, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas McGuire Lacey, Sr. and Margaret Mary Lacey. Richard married Judith Elaine McNeel at St. Matthews Cathedral in Washington, DC on April 28, 1962. They were married for 37 years.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Diane Hope Bowling (Calvin “Bucky”) of La Plata, MD, son, Douglas Richard Lacey (Kristina) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and daughter, Tricia Heather Lacey (Matt Gordon) of Swan Point, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren Kristin, Kyle, Jessica, Justin, Lacey, and Leah, great grandchildren Caroline, Mariella, Cayla, Johnny, and Cassidy, his loving companion Shirley Dean, his sister, Alice Mirth (Don) brother-in-law Kennedy Abell and sister-in-law Joan Lacey. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Judy, brothers and sisters, Bill Lacey, Tucker Lacey, Mary Lou Smith, Ann Abell, Kathleen Irene Lacey, and Rita Wathen.

Richard was proud to serve with the U.S. Marines from 1957 to 1960. He retired from Safeway Stores as the manager of the meat department in February 1999 after 39 years of service. Richard was a lifetime member of the 7th District Optimist Club, which he joined in 2004 and served as the President 2013-2014. He served on the Board of Directors several times and was recognized as Optimist of the Year in 2009. He enjoyed the fellowship of the club and loved volunteering at their events.

He loved spending time with his family, watching his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends enjoy the pool, playing cards with his friends and family, sipping a good gin and tonic, watching Gunsmoke, and going to dances.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Lacey, Bucky Bowling, Kyle Bowling, Justin Lacey, John Mudd, and David Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be the 7th District Optimist Club.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 7th District Optimist Club, P.O. Box 53, Bushwood, MD 20618 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory.