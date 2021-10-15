Regina Ann Knott, 78, of Great Mills, MD, passed away on October 9, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on May 29, 1943 in Great Mills, MD, she was the daughter of the late Grace Thompson Brooks and Gilbert Combs. Regina was the loving wife of Joseph Edward Knott, whom she married on April 27, 1963 in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD. Regina is survived by her children Cheryl Lea Knott of Baltimore, MD, Debbie Meck of Alexandria, VA, and one grandchild, along with her siblings Fran Brewer of Sugar Valley, GA, Ruth Demar of Bluefield, WV, Roger Clifford of TN, Mary Lorraine of FL, Joan Nussberger of Ocala, FL, and Wayne Sheets of Bunnell, FL. She was preceded in death by her son David Knott and her siblings Joseph Trickett and Betty Knott.

Regina was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and a graduate of Garden State Academy. She was a homemaker, as well as a substitute teacher for Greenview Knolls Elementary School for ten years.

Regina enjoyed doing family research and genealogy, as well as teaching fourth grade Catechism at Holy Face Catholic Church. She loved singing, knitting, and sewing.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Gerald Buckler, Ray Knott, Jr., Aaron McMahon, Carl Knott, Mike Mattingly, and John Knott. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Brown and Ray Knott.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.