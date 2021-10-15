Cynthia “Cindy” Louise Kilmon, 58, of Cobb Island, MD, formerly of Hollywood, MD, passed away on October 9, 2021 at her home. Born on December 17, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Joan Marie Ferguson and the late James Franklin Ferguson, Sr. Cynthia was the loving wife of Norris Calvin Kilmon, Jr., whom she married on September 1, 1990 in Waldorf, MD. She is survived by her children Daniel Kilmon of Cobb Island, MD, Laura Simpson (Brandon) of Nanjemoy, MD, Angela Werre (Arron) of Cobb Island, MD, and Joshua Kilmon of Cobb Island, MD, as well as her siblings Cathy Norris of Hollywood, MD, Ruby Long of North Chesterfield, VA, Debbie Gravely of Oaksville, MD, and Troy Ferguson of California, MD, as well as one grandchild, Gavin Werre. Cynthia was preceded in death by her brother James Franklin Ferguson, Jr.

Cynthia graduated from Chopticon High School in 1981, and moved to Charles County in 1990 from Hollywood, MD. She was a Food Service Assistant Manager at La Plata High School for nine years.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Simpson, Arron Were, Jerry Higgs, Andy Tippet, Tim Gravely, and Tommy Long.

