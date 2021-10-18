Two Flown to Area Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

October 18, 2021

On Monday, October 18, 2021, at approximately 6:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one victim trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with one into a utility pole with one occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District VFD completed extrication in under 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested for two victims with serious injuries to the lower body.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported both patients to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




