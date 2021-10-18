Governor Hogan Announces $4 Million Available For Tropical Depression Ida Relief

Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland is making $4 million in funding available to assist residents and businesses affected by Tropical Depression Ida.

In addition, the governor has requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in order to make low-interest loans available.

The governor’s announcement follows FEMA’s rejection of the state’s request for a presidential disaster declaration.

“In the absence of federal action, I am taking immediate steps to provide additional relief for the families and businesses affected by last month’s devastating storm,” said Governor Hogan. “Working with local leaders, we are going to continue to do everything we can to help the community get through this and recover.”

$4 Million Available Through Assistance Programs. Governor Hogan has directed the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to make up to $4 million available for programs that can assist businesses and residents with home repair, short-term rental assistance, and business loans. These programs include the Maryland Disaster Housing Assistance Program, the Maryland Disaster Relief Housing Program, and the Maryland Business Recovery Loan program.

SBA Disaster Declaration Request. Governor Hogan has requested an SBA physical disaster declaration for the affected areas, including Anne Arundel, Cecil, and Montgomery Counties. This declaration would make flexible, low-interest loans available to businesses and residents for repairs and replacement of buildings and property.

Maryland Insurance Administration Assistance. The Maryland Insurance Administration will continue to assist residents and businesses with insurance complaints and questions.