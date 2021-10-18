Bluegrass Comeback to Southern Maryland – An online virtual fundraiser for the St. Mary’s Helping Hands Food Pantry

With the confusion to hold indoor events vs outdoor events; then how about an “online-Live-virtual” event. With so many local Bluegrass fans wanting to see some of the local bands performing together again, we have decided to hold a virtual event. The “Bluegrass Comeback to Southern Maryland” will be a fundraiser and food drive for the St. Mary’s Helping Hands Food Pantry in Mechanicsville, MD.

The online event will take place on Saturday October 23, 2021, from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and will be available to view on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/jayarmsworthy.

Local Bluegrass bands that have confirmed to perform are Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition, 15 Strings, Recycled Bluegrass, Cuzin’s N Harmony, Bubby Abell & Spoon Creek, Joey Tippett, and other local area guest musicians.

While viewing the event, there will be an opportunity to make a financial contribution to the St. Mary’s Helping Hands Food Pantry through Facebook or mail a check to the location of the pantry which is: 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

On the day of the online event, there will be a food drop off station at the BJ’s Parking Lot found at 44950 Worth Ave in California, MD, where non-perishable food will be accepted. With the holiday’s fast approaching, there is a growing need for food to fill the pantries. Saturday October 23 will be a great opportunity to participate in this effort.