State Fire Marshal Investigating Attempted Arson with Molotov Cocktail in Waldorf

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at approximately 11:10 p.m., unknown individual(s) approached a house and threw a Molotov Cocktail, igniting the landscaping near the residence.

No injuries or damage was reported. The residence is in the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office is investigating. The fire was discovered by the homeowner, the origin of the fire was deemed to be the exterior flower bed in front of the residence, the cause was deemed incendiary from a Molotov cocktail.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

