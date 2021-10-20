Lusby Man Arrested After Pointing Fake Gun at Victims and Assaulting His Girlfriend in California

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, at approximately 7:28 p.m., police responded to the area of 45315 Alton Lane in California, for the reported assault.

The 911 caller reported an individual was being held in a vehicle at gunpoint by another individual, the suspect was described as a white male wearing a white t-shirt, dark shorts and a hat. The suspect was then reported to be walking in the area of the Five Guys restaurant towards First Colony Boulevard.

Officers arrived in the area and observed a suspect matching the description walking into the Old Navy. When Deputies entered the store, employees stated the subject walked towards the back of the store to the bathrooms.

Deputies entered the bathroom and located a white male wearing dark colored shorts and a white t-shirt. He was identified as Michael Anthony Deep, 28, of Lusby, and detained without incident.

The two victims were located a short time later near the Advanced Auto Parts store on Alton Lane. They advised Deep arrived at the Advanced Auto Parts store in a white van and began a verbal argument with a female.

After both victims told Deep to stop the argument. Deep returned to the Dodge van and retrieved what both victims believed was a black firearm and pointed it at them, who in fear for their lives, ran back into the store.

Deep then left the area on foot towards Alton Lane and while he was near the Pet Smart, he was observed dropping a black fanny pack into the trash can. Deputies located the black fanny pack in the trash can that contained a realistic replica black revolver that held realistic bullets. The gun was determined to be a BB gun, however, officers noted there was no way to discern this to the naked at from any type of distance.

Deep was placed into custody read his rights, he declined to answer any questions and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention where he is being held on a no bond status (as of October 20, 2021.)

Upon making contact with the two witnesses that were in the vehicle with Deep, they stated they were travelling to the Walmart with Deep and their mother, who is Deep’s girlfriend, when Deep presented a ‘prank prop’ and shocked their mother who was driving, several times, and when she asked Deep to stop, he continued to shock her and when she attempted to push Deep’s arm away, she inadvertently struck Deep, who then struck her multiple times and then asked her to go to the liquor store next to the Advanced Auto Parts store. Once there their the argument continued.

When making contact with Deep’s girlfriend, the 43-year-old female confirmed the same story the witnesses provided and advised she left the area prior to police arrival after Deep stated “If she let him get in trouble with the cops he would come after her, and her entire family when he got out of jail.”





