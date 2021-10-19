Lexington Park Woman Arrested After Stabbing Boyfriend Multiple Times

On Monday, October 18, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m., a Deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ridge Road, in Lexington Park for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival police learned that a male victim had been stabbed multiple times by his girlfriend, who was later identified as Kimberly Renee Freeman, 31, of Lexington Park.

When police conducted a walkthrough of the area, they observed blood droplets leading from the top of the driveway to the walkway which led to the front door, in front of the door there was a large amount of blood on the front porch. Police were informed the victim had been flown to an area trauma center due to the severity of his injuries prior to their arrival.

An investigation revealed the victim and suspect have been in a relationship for approximately a year and have lived together with her family for approximately 6-7 months. The victim became upset due to Freeman’s infidelity and spending the day with her ex-boyfriend. Freeman returned home and was outside seated in the driver’s seat of a van when the victim walked outside and confronted her about her infidelity, during their verbal altercation the suspect became angry with the victim and pulled out a pocketknife, opened it and overhead swung it at him. The victim raised his left hand to block the knife causing severe injuries to his left hand, his middle and ring finger were almost sliced completely off and the top/inside of his pinky finger had a laceration on it.

A verbal altercation continued at which time the victim began walking away when Freeman then exited the van and stabbed the victim in his back left shoulder blade causing a deep and approximately one inch laceration. After being stabbed in the back the victim to turn around, at which time the suspect swung the knife again, causing a laceration to the victim’s chin.

Through the investigation police learned there were numerous incidents of unreported domestic violence between the victim and Freeman where Freeman had been physically abusive. Approximately one month ago Freeman and suspect were in a verbal altercation at which time Freeman pulled out a knife and held it to the victim’s throat. The suspect is known to carry multiple knives on her person, and police were informed she is also known to threaten people with knives and has cut the victim with a knife in the past.

Police conducted an interview with Freeman and she admitted to stabbing the victim in the back. When asked how he received the lacerations to his fingers she advised they occurred when he tried to grab the knife when she was trying to stab him. Police asked about the laceration on the victim’s chin, and she said she was unsure how the laceration to the victim’s chin occurred.

The suspect identified herself as Kimberly Renee Freeman, 31, of Lexington Park, which was confirmed by family members on scene as well as her Sheriff’s Office inhouse booking photograph.

Freeman was charged with one count of assault first degree and one count of assault second degree; she is currently being held on a no bond status at the St Mary’s County Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Freeman has a bail hearing scheduled on October 19. 2021, at 1:00 p.m., in St. Mary’s District Court.

