Christopher “Chris” Mark Dean, 45, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on October 11, 2021 at home.

He was born on August 31, 1976 in Leonardtown, MD to Dale Dean, Sr. (Karla) of California, MD and Deborah (Dyson) Dean of Hollywood, MD.

Chris lived his entire life in Hollywood, MD, and worked various and diverse jobs; from being in the restaurant business, to scraping barnacles off boats, and mending fences. One of his passions was recycling and reclamation. His other interests included playing video games, reading, watching movies, and quoting those movies, from which he would challenge family and friends to test their knowledge.

In addition to his parents, Chris is also survived by his siblings Lee Dean of Hollywood, MD and Beth Dean (Will) of Callaway, MD, as well as special niece Aria, also of Callaway, MD. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Reggie and Mary Elsie Dyson of Hughesville, MD, Bernice Dean of Hollywood, Md, uncles David and Charlie, and aunt Terry.

Chris also leaves three very special lifelong friends April Fowler-Gomez, Wayne Farmer, and his cousin Matthew Joy, who was often his partner in his ventures. Chris was a thoughtful and kind person who enjoyed the natural wonder around him. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30AM in the funeral home chapel with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Hollywood, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.