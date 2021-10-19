Catherine “Cathy” Mae Bell, 57, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on October 13, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on October 27, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Eleanor Ann Russell and Francis Xavier Russell. Cathy was the loving wife of William A. Bell, Sr., whom she married on April 27, 1985 in the St. Mary’s County Courthouse.

Cathy is survived by her son, William A. Bell, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD, along with her siblings Francis Russell of Leonardtown, MD, Archie Russell of Leonardtown, MD, April Terry of Ridge, MD, and Laura Mills of Charlotte Hall, MD.

Cathy was a lifetime resident of St. Mary’s County, MD and a 1980 graduate of Leonardtown High School. She was a newspaper carrier for the Washington Post for 26 years, retiring in 2010.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady’s Catholic Cemetery, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Bell, Danny Bell, Archie Russell, Francis Russell, Jamie Russell, and Francis Russell, Jr.

