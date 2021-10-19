Lucille Bailey Farr Doepkens, 95

Lucille Bailey Farr Doepkens passed away at home with her loving family at her bedside on October 14, 2021, at the age of 95. She was born on March 26, 1926, in Bushwood, MD, to the late Samuel Matthew Bailey and the late Mignonette Cullins Bailey. Lucille was born in River Springs, MD, which would later become Bushwood. She was the second of six children.

Lucille attended Holy Angels School. In 1940, she attended St. Mary’s Academy in Leonardtown, MD and graduated in 1943. On November 18, 1944, she married Joe Farr. They had four children.

Lucille accepted a position as a first and second grade teacher at Holy Angels-Sacred Heart School, and taught there for 21 years, teaching children and preparing them for First Penance and First Holy Communion, with the help of her aide Shirley Dean.

Joe passed away at the age of 57 in 1977. In 1983, a very special person entered her life, Bernie Doepkens, and her life would change forever. They were married in 1985. In 1992 they built a beautiful new home on the water in Chaptico, MD, where Lucille lived until her death. She and Bernie had a wonderful life together for almost 25 years before his passing in 2009.

Lucille’s family is very grateful for Mille Hall, who was her caregiver at night for 13 years, and Kathy Doepkens, who stayed with her for many years as well. They were family and she loved them both so very much.

Lucille is survived by her children, Carol Ann Hall (Satch), Jay Farr (Rita), Mike Farr (Mary), and Jeannie Wathen (Mike), eight grandchildren, Kevin Hall (Karen), Minette Clarke (Pat), Joe Farr (Salina), Melinda Turner (Greg), David Farr (Michelle), Jennifer Schiller (Rob), Michael Wathen (Cindy), and Lucretia Hester (Mike), ten great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, three stepchildren, Bernie Doepkens, Jr., Marty Doepkens, and Ruth Ann Doepkens, three step-grandchildren, and siblings, Catherine Swann, Samuel M. “Bo” Bailey, Jr. (Rosie), and Bernard Bailey (Shirley). Lucille was preceded in death by siblings Eleanor Beatrice “Beezie” Tippett and Eddie Bailey, and daughter-in-law Candy Farr.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD, from 9:30 AM to 10:40 AM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Hall, Joe Farr, David Farr, Michael Wathen, Tyler Hall, Ethan Clarke, Jonathan Clarke, and Jacob Schiller. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Farr, Aaron Turner, Bernie Doepkens, Jr., Marty Doepkens, Ben Swan as well as her nephews.

Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery Care Fund at 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.

At the family’s request, masks will be required. Please note, the funeral home is no longer providing masks upon entry.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.