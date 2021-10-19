Selma D. Hadsell, 91, of Charlotte Hall, MD (formerly of Thomasville, PA) passed away peacefully at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall, MD on Friday, October 1, 2021. She was born on March 14, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Howard Willard Ghyst and Selma Adeline Ghyst.

An independent woman, Selma enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps in January, 1949. A true patriot, Selma proudly served her country and was honorably discharged in May, 1957. She would go on to work for the Dept. of Treasury as a Computer Operator until her retirement. Selma made many wonderful friends during her employment. She was a hard-worker, who never complained while she supported her family.

She had a bright, determined spirit and sassy sense of humor and will be missed by many.

Selma is survived by her sons, Norman Hadsell of White Plains, MD and Derwood Hadsell of Spring Grove, PA; three (3) grandchildren, Diana Dong, Gregory Hadsell and Steven Hadsell and three (3) great-grandchildren; and brother, Norman Ghyst of Dallas, TX.

The family will receive friends for Selma Visitation on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Fred Caudle also at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD later in the day.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.