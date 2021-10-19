Michael Glenn Whittington, Jr., 30, of Surfside Beach, SC (formerly of Mechanicsville, MD) passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born on September 13, 1991 to the late, Michael Glenn Whittington, Sr. and Jeanne Whittington of Surfside Beach, SC. Mike and twin brother, Jeffrey joined big brother, Brian and completed their rambunctious family.

Mike graduated from Chopticon High School in 2009. After graduation, he would become an electrician and work for IBEW Local Union 26. He enjoyed working and made many wonderful friends. He continued his electrical career once he relocated to SC and worked for Carolina Cool. Recently, Mike was laid-off, but he continued working as a handyman and helping out family and friends with projects.

A kind and fun-loving man, Mike was close with his family. He was born with his best friend, Jeffrey and was happy to be born first. He was close to his brother, Brian and considered his sister-in-law, Kylee his sister. The people who brought Mike the greatest joy of his life were his nephews, Jackson and Rylan. He loved teaching them the good and sometimes bad things. They spent many hours goofing around in the pool and hearing their laughter always brightened his darkest days.

He was a gamer and computer whiz. He could spend hours playing on the computer. He enjoyed skateboarding and cruising around with his friends on their boards. He was happy in his new town and loved the close proximity to the beach.

Mike fought hard against his demons and made his mom so proud of all of his accomplishments. If you are struggling, talk to a loved one or reach out, someone is always there for you. Do this in memory of Mike and continue his legacy of love and friendship. As the autumn leaves changes color and drift to the ground, remember Mike’s bright smile and infectious spirit that was as bright as the colors surrounding you.

Mike is survived by his loving mother, Jeanne Chick Whittington of Surfside, SC; brothers, Brian Michael Whittington (Kylee) and Jeffrey Allen Whittington of Newburg, MD; nephews, Jackson and Rylan Whittington; grandmothers, Dottie Chick and Billie Whittington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Glenn Whittington, Sr. and grandfathers, John Chick, Sr. and George Whittington.

The family will receive friends for Mike’s Life Celebration on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 with Father Rory Conley officiating. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery.

