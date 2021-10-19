Margaret “Mutsy” Marie Nelson, 84 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on October14, 2021 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD with her loving family at her side.

She was born on April 15, 1937 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Leonard Long and Anna Marie Cargill.

Mutsy was born and raised in St. Mary’s County, MD. She is a 1955 graduate of Margaret Brent High School. On October 19, 1957, she married the love of her life, James Edwin Nelson, Jr. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD. Together they celebrated over 58 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on November 19, 2015. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting family and holiday dinners. She was known for her delicious mashed potatoes, stuffed ham, and potato salad. She always had a pitcher of tea ready for whoever stopped by. She loved being outdoors, enjoying her flower garden and birdwatching, especially the hummingbirds. She had a vast collection of owl figurines and Santa Claus decorations. She and her family enjoyed having fun in the sun in Myrtle Beach, S.C., camping, and gambling at the casinos. She and her sister, Bernice where travelling partners and enjoyed taking vacations to many destinations including Bermuda and Hawaii. She loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with them.

Mutsy is survived by her children: Thomas Dale Nelson (Mary) of Leonardtown, MD, Cindy Faye Howard (Junior) of Mechanicsville, MD, Ronald Neil Nelson of Leonardtown, MD and Margie Lynne Nelson of Leonardtown, MD; her siblings: Jimmy Long (Gladys) of Mechanicsville, MD, Elmer Long (Mary) of Helen, MD, Ralph Long (Sharon) of Hollywood, MD, Larry Long of Hedgesville, WV and Bernice Balicheski of Solomons, MD; her grandchildren: Thomas “Dale” Nelson Jr., Brandy Kosack, Jessica Dickerson (Willy), Kristina Weir (Spencer), James Edwin “Eddie” Nelson, III, Stephanie Ann Lawrence (Geoff) and Amber Lynne Lawrence; Grandson-in-law, Kevin Wood (Tammies Husband) and her great-grandchildren Alex, Raylan, Bailey, Hailee, Owen, Kelsee, Connor, Harper, Kamber and one on the way; . In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she is also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tammie Wood.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 1:30 pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Long, Robby Long, Larry Long, Ralph Long, Billy Long and Jeff Long.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.