Nina Marie DiGregorio, 39, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on October 9, 2021.

She was born on August 13, 1982 to Denyse Marie (Tory) DiGregorio of Leonardtown, MD.

Nina attended T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, VA and then moved to Southern Maryland with her mother shortly after the birth of her daughter. She was employed in the grocery industry for most of her career, currently with Weis Markets as a Seafood Specialist. She took great pride in her work, keeping everything immaculate and always a fresh selection of seafood. She had many loyal customers who she shared tips for cooking seafood and various recipes. She took great pride in her work always striving for excellence. She was always improving store sales wherever she was assigned. She was a wicked baker and loved making Christmas Cookies. She was known for her chocolate chip cookies and monkey munch. She loved the beach, always vacationing in Ocean City. She had an extensive collection of horror movies and kept them alphabetized. She was an avid shot glass and hat collector. She was also a Minion aficionado! She was enchanted with the Egyptian Pantheon. Her other hobbies included going to dinner with her friends, she especially loved sushi and crabs; working out at SMAC Gym; getting tattoos; and going to her niece’s softball games equipped with multiple varieties of sunflower seeds. She loved her pet dogs, Boog and Little Boy Blue. However, her greatest love was for her daughter, Aryah, whom she loved spending as much time as she could with, especially lunches out, long car rides, and road stops at Dunkin’.

In addition to her mother, Nina is also survived by her daughter, Aryah Fox of Mechanicsville, MD; sister, Taryn McGinty (William) of Lusby, MD; her nieces, Penelope McGinty, Denyse McGinty, Trinity McGinty, Evelyn McGinty; her step-father, Brian Hall; and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a Life Celebrated Service celebrated by Dana DiGregorio at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

