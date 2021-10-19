Police Recover BB Gun from 14-Year-Old Student at Old Mill High School

On Monday, October 18, 2021, at approximately 1:50 p.m., a student at Old Mill High School notified the administration and the SRO (School Resource Officer) that they may have seen a student armed with a gun a few hours prior.

Officers and administration immediately began an investigation and identified the person of interest. A search of the school was initiated when the student of interest was not in class.

That student was located in a common area of the school, and a BB gun was located a short distance away from him. The student was charged on a juvenile citation.

This incident was a great example of “see something, say something.” We encourage everyone to report any suspicious activity they witness.

Police charged the 14-year-old student with a criminal citation. The “gun” recovered is pictured below. Police stated it was a Glock .177 caliber BB gun.

